Playboi Carti Shares Kind DM From Erykah Badu Following Iggy Azalea's Harsh Comments

If you were thinking that Iggy Azalea was going to be on better terms with Playboi Carti, you may want to analyze the situation further. The Australian rapper and former OnlyFans content creator made it clear that she's not happy at all with him. She expressed her disdain for the 29-year-old on a recent livestream with current OF model, Amouranth, after Carti fans were flooding the comments with I AM MUSIC questions. "Someone’s saying, 'Tell Playboi Carti to drop,'” she said.

"I don’t speak to him, my love. We haven’t heard from that man in over like, six months. We don’t know where he is. Have no idea, have no association. You would have to tell somebody that speaks to him, wherever he is. We don’t know or care." She's been making her feelings known about Carti ever since their split in 2020 right after their now four-year-old son Onyx was born. In a past interview with Dinner's On Me, she expressed that she is taking care of their child by herself. "I’m very much a single mother. I’m very much the only parent. No disrespect, but I am not co-parenting right now and that’s just the reality of it. It’s one, it’s 24/7."

Iggy Azalea Has Had Enough Of Playboi Carti

So, yes, there's no doubt that the Georgia rapper is not on good terms at all with his ex. However, he does seem to be forming a healthy friendship with another female musical artist. According to HipHopDX, the "ALL RED" MC shared a very short but sweet Instagram DM from none other than Erykah Badu. They have never showed any past association, so it's quite the random message for sure.

However, it appears that the R&B icon has been a big fan of his work behind closed doors. But now she's expressing her admiration for Carti publicly. "Love u . Keep on," it reads. With this DM coming and being shared by Carti right around the time of Iggy comments, it makes you wonder if Badu sent this at this time on purpose. In all honesty though, the likeliness of that is low in our opinion. Regardless of the meaning behind it, it's definitely got to be a special for Carti to hear a legend like Badu feeling this way about his music.