Kai Cenat Has Explosive Reaction To Drake Mentioning Him In UMG Lawsuit

BY Caroline Fisher 7.4K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Fame Fridays With Appearance By Kai Cenat
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 9: Kai Cenat attends Fame Fridays on June 9, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
According to Kai Cenat, Drake allegedly told him to stay on stream while he reacted to "Not Like Us."

Earlier this week, Drake took his legal dispute with Universal Music Group (UMG) to the next level by filing an official lawsuit against the company. He accuses UMG of spreading the “false and malicious narrative” that he's a pedophile by promoting Kendrick Lamar's hit diss track, "Not Like Us." The suit has gotten big reactions from fans and peers online. Recently, Kai Cenat even hopped on stream to weigh in.

In a clip from his stream, Cenat questions why he was named in the lawsuit. According to him, while he was streaming his reaction to "Not Like Us," he allegedly got a DM from the rapper telling him to stay on stream. He also alleges that he wasn't paid directly by UMG, but his reaction was monetized. "Wait, why am I in this sh*t?" he asked after reading the portion of the suit that mentioned him. "Wait hold on, what the f*ck, I'm being sued?"

Read More: Meek Mill Gives Convoluted Answer When Asked About Drake Lawsuit

Kai Cenat Alleges Drake Told Him To Continue Streaming "Not Like Us" Reaction

"I was told to stay on stream," he alleged. "That sh*t is cap, bruh." Eventually, Cenat realized that he was not actually being sued. Instead, he's being used as an example of a content creator who was allegedly allowed to monetize his reaction to Kendrick's song. Cenat isn't the first popular streamer to weigh in on Drake's lawsuit, however. Shortly after it was filed, DJ Akademiks shared his thoughts on it, making it clear that he doesn't approve.

He speculated that the suit could mean Drake doesn't drop new music for a while, which is disappointing to him. "For me as a music fan of Drake, I look at this and say well he might as well just tell us to prepare for a cold winter," Akademiks explained. "Because I don't think we're getting no new music from him. I don't want that, so that's why I think it's bad."

Read More: Streamers & YouTubers Eviscerate Drake For Including Them In His UMG Lawsuit

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
NBA: All Star Celebrity Game-Shannon at Stephen A Viral Kai Cenat Explains Why He's Still Cool With Drake Despite Giving Kendrick Lamar The Win 3.8K
NBA: NBA Watch Party Viral Streamers & YouTubers Eviscerate Drake For Including Them In His UMG Lawsuit 3.8K
drake lawsuit against umg Music Drake's Federal Lawsuit Against UMG: The Biggest Takeaways 2.8K
NCAA Basketball: Final Four-Wisconsin vs Kentucky Music DJ Akademiks Reveals Why Drake Suing UMG Over Kendrick Lamar Diss Is “Bad” For Fans 1477