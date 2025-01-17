Kai Cenat Has Explosive Reaction To Drake Mentioning Him In UMG Lawsuit

Earlier this week, Drake took his legal dispute with Universal Music Group (UMG) to the next level by filing an official lawsuit against the company. He accuses UMG of spreading the “false and malicious narrative” that he's a pedophile by promoting Kendrick Lamar's hit diss track, "Not Like Us." The suit has gotten big reactions from fans and peers online. Recently, Kai Cenat even hopped on stream to weigh in.

In a clip from his stream, Cenat questions why he was named in the lawsuit. According to him, while he was streaming his reaction to "Not Like Us," he allegedly got a DM from the rapper telling him to stay on stream. He also alleges that he wasn't paid directly by UMG, but his reaction was monetized. "Wait, why am I in this sh*t?" he asked after reading the portion of the suit that mentioned him. "Wait hold on, what the f*ck, I'm being sued?"

Kai Cenat Alleges Drake Told Him To Continue Streaming "Not Like Us" Reaction

"I was told to stay on stream," he alleged. "That sh*t is cap, bruh." Eventually, Cenat realized that he was not actually being sued. Instead, he's being used as an example of a content creator who was allegedly allowed to monetize his reaction to Kendrick's song. Cenat isn't the first popular streamer to weigh in on Drake's lawsuit, however. Shortly after it was filed, DJ Akademiks shared his thoughts on it, making it clear that he doesn't approve.