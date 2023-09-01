New Playboi Carti Leak Fuels Rumors Of New Music Coming Soon

Rumors of Playboi Carti dropping soon amid lots of leaks are about as common as leaves falling in autumn at this point. Fans have been starving and fiending for more ever since Whole Lotta Red dropped, amid the rapper’s own legal and relationship controversies plus exciting performances. Many fans believe that Music will be another great album, although it’s possible that it won’t even be named that by the time it drops. Given that his leaked discography is just as revered and abundant as his official releases, new snippets surfacing online are a staple of his career. With each new entry in that saga, die-hards get excited and disappointed all over again.

Furthermore, we’re now in that excitement stage again, with a clip of an unreleased track “Wicked (Killers)” leaking online. It’s what you’d expect from this King Vamp era: baby-voiced, unintelligible, but still invigorating and downright catchy. Moreover, the instrumental on this Playboi Carti features the ethereal synth pads and distorted bass that defines his artistry for the most part. In addition, there are some extra buzzing embellishments that fit this track in the rage-heavy phase of the Atlanta trap innovator’s path.

“Wicked (Killers),” The Latest Playboi Carti Leak

Playboi Carti – New Song Wicked has been leaked ‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/vRSgpKI8Ki — pluhh (@bigstepppa_) September 1, 2023

What’s more is that this track has apparently been in the works for a while, unless it’s not an accurate name. During a 2022 interview with XXL, the “Notice Me” MC played an unreleased song also called “Wicked” to the interviewer before their conversation. When the interviewer, editor-in-chief Vanessa Satten, asked about a new album, he had this to say. “I was about to name my album Music because that’s where I’m at,” Playboi Carti expressed. “You know what I’m saying? Music.”

Meanwhile, fans had mixed reactions to this leak. On one hand, they’re happy to get new Carti amid almost complete radio silence from him. On the other, some believe that this will only further delay Music‘s release, and even saw the snippet as a vengeful move following the delay of his tour with Opium. Like always with this artist, we’ll just have to wait and see. For more news and updates on Playboi Carti, stick around on HNHH.

