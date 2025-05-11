F1LTHY Claims Playboi Carti Already Finished His New Album

Playboi Carti himself has also dropped a lot of teases and hints about his new album "BABY BOI," so this is just one more indicator.

Playboi Carti may have taken over four years to drop his new album MUSIC, but history might not repeat itself for his next project. BABY BOI became a hype cycle right after MUSIC dropped, and we might not be very far away from it.

Following some more hints and teases, yet another collaborator of the Atlanta MC's suggested that BABY BOI is right around the corner. As caught by NFR Podcast on Twitter, producer F1LTHY took to the social media platform to respond to a skeptical fan.

"this album gonna get scrapped and have a different album title we been here before," a popular Twitter account by the name of isaiah expressed. "Album already finished watch this," the beatsmith quote-tweeted. This is yet another close Playboi Carti source saying the album's done. Before that, DJ Swamp Izzo also made similar comments about BABY BOI.

At the end of the day, though, fans have reason to be skeptical. Whole Lotta Red also evolved, changed, and went through a lot of delays before it dropped. Then there were the NARCISSIST rumors, and it was a long four years of delays and divergences before MUSIC finally landed.

Playboi Carti Met Gala

Still, now that we have so much new material from Playboi Carti, fans are a bit more ready to believe this BABY BOI hype. Also, it has a high bar of disappointment to reach, as four years and several months are an easy timeline to beat.

But does this mean the album will actually come out anytime soon? Sadly, we have no idea, as we don't have any single information or other hints about their release timeline. However, Carti seems committed to the idea of repaying fans for their current support. So maybe this will be a surprise drop...

Meanwhile, King Vamp is dealing with some other issues right now. Playboi Carti apparently has a Met Gala ban, which some fans are dying to learn more about. Maybe it's something he could rap about on BABY BOI whenever it comes out. It's been wild to see the Opium boss become a superstar, and if F1LTHY is right, he's got his next step on that journey in the chamber.

