Summer Walker Relives Near-Death Experience Giving Birth

Summer Walker opened up about the traumatic experiences she endured while giving birth to her children during a new conversation. The singer sat down with Mariah the Scientist for her Apple Music 1 show, Over It Radio, where she spoke candidly about motherhood and resilience.

Around the 12:55 mark of the episode, Mariah asked Walker to compare her first and second childbirth experiences. Walker responded without hesitation, describing her second birth as far worse than the first, even though it was quicker. She revealed that giving birth to her twin sons took about seven hours, while her first labor lasted an excruciating 52 hours.

"That was bad. All of it was bad," Walker said bluntly, adding that she “almost died both times.” Despite the dangers she faced, the singer expressed no regrets. When asked if she would endure childbirth again, Walker answered “yes” without a moment’s pause, revealing a steadfast commitment to motherhood.

Summer Walker’s Child Birth

Walker had her first child, Bubbles Renee Walker, with producer London on Da Track in 2021. The following year, she welcomed her twin sons with ex-partner LVRD Pharoh. Each birth carried its own trials, but all three children were delivered at home, according to People.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Walker previously shared the length of her first labor. “Bubbles was like 52 hours lord lol,” she wrote. "Like that’s really amazing, I am strong okay.” Her words reflected both pride and exhaustion from the experience.

Beyond motherhood, Walker has embraced new beginnings in her personal life. In December, she confirmed her relationship with Chicago drill rapper Rico Recklezz.

The romance appears to be thriving. Last month, Walker took to Instagram to praise how her boyfriend shows up for her without hesitation.

"You know what? Y’all can say whatever y’all wanna say about my man," she said. "But when I ask him to do something, he’ll do it the best, the biggest way he can. He don't ever go small."