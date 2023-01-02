Summer Walker says that she’s accomplished her goal of having “hella” kids before hitting the age of 30. Her celebration comes after she announced she welcomed twins over the weekend.

“I really reached my goal of hella kids before 30,” Walker wrote on her Instagram Story. “I’m so happy lol. Their [sic] all so sweet.”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MAY 07: Summer Walker performs onstage during the Strength Of A Woman Festival & Summit State Farm Arena Concert at State Farm Arena on May 07, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for Strength Of A Woman Festival & Summit)

Walker revealed that she had given birth to the twins in a lengthy social media post. She began: “I’m so proud of myself. Just sharing to inspire other women, cause I know once you carry twins to almost 42 weeks, especially with one breech, people will try to steer you towards induction or C-section.”

“You can do it, this was my second home birth all natural 7 hrs, no tearing & I couldn’t of done it without my spirit guides, Godparents, birth team, my elders, & the best dad doula ever Larry lol, he was so hands on the whole time I was really impressed it wasn’t easy but it gets done,” she continued.

She finished: “Both births I almost blacked out at the end but eating your placenta will definitely keep you above water I have thin blood so I always end up going to the hospital to bring myself back into good strength for them but as long as my kids stay at home untouched I’m good.”

The twins mark Walker’s second and third children. She first gave birth to a child with her ex, London on da Track, in March 2021.

Check out Summer Walker’s post on Instagram below.

[Via]