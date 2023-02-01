Summer Walker has shared a picture of herself taking her twins out on a stroll on her Instagram Story. The post comes a month after the rapper gave birth to the two children.

Walker didn’t include a caption for the photo but responded to one of her haters in the next post. When one user called her out for enjoying “being a single mother a little too much,” Walker fired back.

She wrote: “Being mad someone happy as hell enjoying being a mom is a different level of miserable. These kids funny as hell, & Ima have some mo.”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 07: Singer Summer Walker performs onstage during 10th Annual ONE Musicfest at Centennial Olympic Park on September 07, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Walker also brought out her first daughter, who she gave birth to in 2021 with then-boyfriend London on da Track. She blurred out the faces of all of her kids with white heart emojis.

Walker first announced that she gave birth to twins during an Instagram post back in December.

“I’m so proud of myself. I’m so proud of myself,” Walker wrote at the time, referring to her birthing experience. “Just sharing to inspire other women ’cause I know once you carry twins to almost 42 weeks with (one breech), people will try and steer you towards induction or c-section (which there’s nothing wrong with these. I just didn’t want it for myself.”

She continued: “You can do it; this was my second home birth. All natural. 7hrs, no tearing and I couldn’t of done it without my spirit guides, Godparents, birth team, my elders, and the best Dad doula ever Larry lol. He was so hands-on the whole time. I was really impressed.”

