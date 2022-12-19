Summer Walker has a lot of things to be thankful for this holiday season. Among them are two new babies that she’s expected to deliver very soon. Previously we knew that the Atlanta-born singer was pregnant with her second child, but this past weekend, Erykah Badu let it slip that she’s got two bundles of joy in her womb.

“Peace peace… MEET THE WELCOMING COMMITTEE,” she wrote in a recent Instagram post. “Mother – Daughter DOULA duty. Today I am training a very capable doula who is shadowing me while we assist a mommy in labour with twins.”

Not long after Badu’s post landed on her feed, Walker shared some of her own with the 51-year-old. Internet sleuths quickly pieced the puzzle together and realized that it’s the Still Over It hitmaker who is having not one, but two babies.

In her own photo dump from Sunday (December 18), the R&B starlet looks healthy and happy. The first photo finds her proudly showing off her large bump in her living room. Afterward, we see her posing alongside Badu and another friend.

“Always surrounded by healers,” Walker wrote in her caption. Other pictures see her bouncing on a large ball with her firstborn, Bubbles, who she shares with London On Da Track and savouring her last few days with her giant belly.

Later in the post, a video clip shows the expecting mother sitting down as someone in the room rings a bell that seems to omit a relaxing frequency.

The father of her unborn babies, Larry, doesn’t look to be in any of the pictures. Walker previously addressed their breakup after fans noticed his absence from her profile.

In her post, the 26-year-old said that she still has love for her ex, but won’t tolerate certain things from a man. The next day, he was on her Story as she encouraged him to join OnlyFans. Since then, however, we haven’t heard much on his front.

Summer Walker reveals that she’s single and says she won’t be removing her face tattoo of ex Larry’s name because she still has love for him. pic.twitter.com/kO4XUEqw6m — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 6, 2022

What do you think Summer Walker will name her twins? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for any updates.

[Via]