Summer Walker is about to give birth any second now. The songstress and her ex-beau Larry are gearing up for the birth of her second child, and she took to Instagram to let fans in on the process. In a photo of her nude body laying on a labor sling, Summer shared, “I took a pic in a sling that’s all.” She added, “Side note prego ladies should order this off Amazon, takes all the pressure of your back , I been uncomfortable as hell till this got built.”

No word on how far along the star is in her pregnancy, however, when the 26-year old announced her pregnancy back in June, fans speculated that she was about 3-4 months along. Summer’s post also comes on the heels of the Over It singer announcing her split from Larry after much social media speculation. “People been trying to be in my business bad lately,” she said addressing the gossip earlier this week. “Idk why y’all need updates on my life lol like go touch grass, but I’ve decided to be single.”

Summer Walker

She continued, “It’s no hard feelings. Larry is an amazing father, there’s just certain things I won’t tolerate, but we’re super duper happy to have all our children and we just living life. He be at every swim class, every photoshoot, every doctor’s appointment, and every baby event.”

She concluded her rant, “I could’ve been married to either one of my child’s fathers, it’s just certain things I won’t tolerate but NOTHING was a mistake. I wanted all my children by the age of 25 on PURPOSE and did that. They’re perfect, beautiful, and make me happier than I could ever be. But 95% of y’all in the same predicament or worse so save it.”

Although she’s currently far along in her pregnancy, that hasn’t stopped Summer from getting to the music. The star recently joined Ciara for the high-sprited banger entitled “Better Thangs.” See Summer in her pre-labor sling below.