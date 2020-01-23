over it
- Original ContentSummer Walker Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The R&B SongbirdDive into Summer Walker's net worth in 2024. Discover how her album sales, concerts, songwriting, and endorsements amass wealth.By Jake Skudder
- MusicSummer Walker On Her Grammy Snub: "I Feel Like I Got Played"Summer Walker recently reflected on her albums, "Over It" and "Still Over It," being snubbed at the Grammys.By Cole Blake
- Original ContentSummer Walker's Music Projects, RankedSummer Walker is a powerhouse, and her chart-topping albums prove she's an unmatched force in the R&B space.By Victoria Ifeolu
- GramSummer Walker Shares Pre-Birth Photos On A Labor Sling "I been uncomfortable as hell till this got built.”By Lamar Banks
- MusicSummer Walker Stuns As She Receives 2X Platinum Plaque For "Over It""Over It" has achieved many milestones for Summer Walker.By Thomas Galindo
- MusicSummer Walker Debuts New Hairstyle & Gets Roasted By FansSummer Walker's new hairstyle polarized her fanbase.By Marc Griffin
- NumbersSummer Walker Eyeing No. 1 Debut With Just Over 170K Album SalesSummer Walker's "Still Over It" slated for inevitable No. 1 debut.By Milca P.
- MusicSummer Walker Confirms "Still Over It" Release Date With Album TrailerThe singer is carefully rolling out her next album and she had a little help from City Girls rapper JT.By Erika Marie
- Music VideosSummer Walker Finally Releases Long-Awaited Video For "Body"Summer Walker releases the music video to her fan-favorite song "Body".By Alex Zidel
- TVSummer Walker Gives Sexy "Body" Performance On "The Tonight Show"The singer belted out the "Over It" track during her intimate, virtual performance.By Erika Marie
- MusicSummer Walker Announces New EP Is Coming SoonSummer Walker prepares to release new heat for the summer.By Aron A.
- NewsSummer Walker Releases Live Band Version Of "Body" For Valentine's DaySummer Walker has released an alternate version of her song "Body" for Valentine's Day, which features a live backing band instead of the original production.By Lynn S.
- MusicSummer Walker Declares She's Quitting Music & Twitter Is Over ItSummer Walker declared that she is "never making another song after 2020" this week, and while some Twitter users were devastated, others found the announcement attention-seeking.By Lynn S.
- RelationshipsSummer Walker & London On Da Track Are Still In Love And Going StrongSummer & London are mad cute.By Chantilly Post