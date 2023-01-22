Summer Walker posted some clips of her in the studio recently, although she’s clearly also in mom mode. The Atlanta native brought her breast pumps to the studio and shared a candid video of her eating and spinning around in her chair. Moreover, it’s far from the first time that Walker’s teased fans with studio time, new music, or something else on the horizon.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 21: Summer Walker performs on stage during The Recording Academy Atlanta Chapter Summer Member Celebration at Terminal West on August 21, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Furthermore, many in the comments of The Shade Room‘s post argued over the post, for some reason. Many just shouted the singer out for her openness or said that she looks great after birthing twins. However, some were defending her waist trainer and calling out others for unrightfully saying she got surgery. It was a weird section, for sure, but it just goes to show the star power. Even when it’s about a piece of food or clothing in an innocent video, Summer Walker’s bound to turn heads.

Moreover, she recently opened up about her process of motherhood and what it means to her.

“I really reached my goal of hella kids before 30,” the “No Love” star wrote on her IG story. Right after giving birth, she shared some more thoughts.

“I’m so proud of myself,” she said. “Just sharing to inspire other women, cause I know once you carry twins to almost 42 weeks, especially with one breech, people will try to steer you towards induction or C-section.

“You can do it,” the 26-year-old continued. “This was my second home birth all natural 7 hrs, no tearing & I couldn’t of done it without my spirit guides, Godparents, birth team, my elders, & the best dad doula ever Larry lol, he was so hands on the whole time I was really impressed it wasn’t easy but it gets done.”

Also, Walker’s teased new project might harken back to some of her R&B and soul roots. While she’s found a lot of success in these lanes, many feel like she doesn’t get her due credit. Apparently, she agrees, as she penned a predictive message on Instagram after being snubbed for Grammy nominations. “These award shows gone play me [regardless] ima go back to making the soul music I love.”

4 years later and ya’ll are still showing love to my baby 🥹. ya’ll been asking, so here you go🤍 Last Day Of Summer (Sped Up) Out Now @summerspedup https://t.co/7oQbhkVFZS pic.twitter.com/d01qGe2E5S — SUMMER WALKER (@IAMSUMMERWALKER) October 31, 2022

Still, what do you think of Summer Walker in mom mode in the studio? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments down below. Also, as always, log back into HNHH for the latest in celebrity maternity and upcoming releases.