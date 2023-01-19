One of R&B’s most versatile singers promised fans that she’s going back to her roots, and they can’t get enough. Summer Walker recently shared some pictures of her in the studio and teased “an autotune free project.” Moreover, she showed a digital audio workstation (DAW) with many tracks and audio recordings, which look like something grandiose.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 09: (Editorial Use Only) Summer Walker performs on the main stage during Wireless Festival at Finsbury Park on July 09, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

As such, many in the comments were incredibly excited at the prospect. Some even referenced earlier projects or tracks of hers like “Session 32,” an intimate fan-favorite and one of her first big hits. Since then, albums like “Over It” have cemented her presence in the industry with a variety of styles and approaches.

However, this isn’t the first time that the Atlanta native hinted at a new direction. Following what many perceived to be a Grammy snub last November, Walker wrote the following on Instagram: “These award shows gone play me [regardless] ima go back to making the soul music I love.”

Many fans agree. “And she still needs to get all her trophies & flowers for the “Over it” Album, the Album is LEGENDARY,” one user commented under the new post.

Although she set expectations high with this new tease, it’s also incredibly admirable considering that she recently welcomed twins. She recently shared how she dreamt of motherhood and how she reached her goal.

4 years later and ya’ll are still showing love to my baby 🥹. ya’ll been asking, so here you go🤍 Last Day Of Summer (Sped Up) Out Now @summerspedup https://t.co/7oQbhkVFZS pic.twitter.com/d01qGe2E5S — SUMMER WALKER (@IAMSUMMERWALKER) October 31, 2022

“I really reached my goal of hella kids before 30,” the “No Love” star posted on her IG story. Also, she reflected on how difficult yet rewarding the birth process was for her.

“I’m so proud of myself,” she wrote. “Just sharing to inspire other women, cause I know once you carry twins to almost 42 weeks, especially with one breech, people will try to steer you towards induction or C-section.

“You can do it,” the 26-year-old continued. “This was my second home birth all natural 7 hrs, no tearing & I couldn’t of done it without my spirit guides, Godparents, birth team, my elders, & the best dad doula ever Larry lol, he was so hands on the whole time I was really impressed it wasn’t easy but it gets done.”

Are you excited for a new Summer Walker project with no auto-tune? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments down below. Also, as always, come back to HNHH for the latest on upcoming music in hip-hop and R&B.