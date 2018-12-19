autotune
- MusicMelle Mel Says Lil Wayne Can't Be The Best-Ever Because He Uses AutotuneMelle Mel isn't a fan of Lil Wayne's use of autotune.ByCole Blake8.1K Views
- MusicT-Pain Says Artists Used To Pay Him For Using Auto-Tune Including DiddyT-Pain says Diddy paid him to use autotune on "Last Train To Paris."ByAron A.3.0K Views
- MusicSummer Walker Teases New Project Without Auto-TuneThe singer posted some studio sessions pics to her Instagram story, and fans are excited about what she's teased.ByGabriel Bras Nevares1.8K Views
- MusicChaka Khan Talks This Generation's Singers: "Insecurity Is Present In These Girls"She also says that auto-tune singers need to get a job at the Post Office, "quick."ByErika Marie3.6K Views
- Pop CultureT-Pain & Usher Officially Squash Autotune Beef With On-Stage HugThe two hugged it out eight years after Usher told T-Pain that he "f*cked up music." ByTaylor McCloud2.5K Views
- MusicT-Pain Says He Thought Jay-Z's "D.O.A." Was A Diss Track Aimed At HimT-Pain says he thought Jay-Z's "D.O.A." was a personal diss track when he first heard it.ByCole Blake13.9K Views
- MusicUsher Confirms That He & T-Pain Are On Good TermsUsher echoes T-Pain's sentiment that there is still love and respect between the two R&B artists.ByJoshua Robinson3.2K Views
- MusicUsher Becomes Social Media Pariah Over T-Pain Remarks & Fans Demand An ApologyT-Pain recently revealed he fell into a depression after Usher told him his use of auto-tune "f*cked up music" for "real singers."ByErika Marie19.1K Views
- MusicT-Pain Says He'll Never Apologize For Popularizing Auto-TuneT-Pain impact on music will forever be iconic.ByAlexander Cole3.0K Views
- MusicT-Pain Believes He's A Major Influence On Artists Using Auto-TuneHe says he's known he's been "doing the right thing from the jump" & isn't bothered by the "jokes & comments" throughout his career.ByErika Marie3.6K Views
- MusicTory Lanez Asserts No Autotune Was Used In The Making Of His VocalsTory Lanez flexes his vocals.ByMilca P.8.5K Views
- MusicMeek Mill Spits Autotune Fire To Keep Up With The YoungstersMeek Mill understands the importance of adaptability. ByMitch Findlay11.2K Views
- MusicBizzy Bone Says No Artist From Today Will Be Remembered In 25 YearsBizzy Bone explains how social media will shift how we'll remember artists. ByAron A.5.0K Views
- MusicAriana Grande Checks Fan Who Criticizes Her Singing: "Let Me Live, Like Damn"She won't be questioned about her singing ability.ByErika Marie4.2K Views
- NewsPharrell's "Letter To My Godfather" Is An Autotuned Ode To The Black GodfatherPharrell pays ode to The Godfather in his new single.Byhnhh7.2K Views
- MusicNessly Claims He Got An Autotune Implant In His Arm: WatchNessly is out here living in the future.ByAlex Zidel55.3K Views
- MusicPaul McCartney Rocks The Autotune In Kanye West-Inspired SingleT-Paul. ByMitch Findlay1.7K Views
- Original ContentSoulja Boy Is The Rap Game's Misunderstood PioneerSoulja Boy's mazy career ought to be a picture show.ByDevin Ch21.3K Views
- MusicAkon Says Kanye West Deserves More Credit For Changing The GameHe acknowledges the way-paver. ByZaynab5.5K Views