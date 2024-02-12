India Love's Recording Session For "KEYS TO MY LIFE" Obliterated By Kanye West Fans

It was an emotional weekend for Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign fans. After a hype listening party in Chicago on February 9, their supporters were expecting VULTURES 1 to be on streaming services at midnight. However, it would not drop until Saturday, only to be taken down for a brief moment before reappearing a little later on. On top of that, it took Spotify longer to get it on their platform compared to everyone else. Fans are still digesting the project after all of that and "KEYS TO MY LIFE" has been a recent trending topic.

"KEYS TO MY LIFE" is the second track from the record and is one of the more somber, yet beautiful moments on it. One of the many guests on the project is India Love. She is not making music these days. The last time India put out anything was in 2018. All of her singles were released that year and nothing has come out since then. However, Kanye brought her on to tie things up in the closing moments of "KEYS TO MY LIFE."

Read More: Aubrey O'Day Gets Graphic While Describing Kanye West's Allegedly Large Private Parts

India Love Did Make The Cut Though

Her vocals sound pretty decent on the final product. However, footage of her laying down her portion has been the recipient of a lot of jokes. It does not help that India was recording in a loud room with people talking. But, even when you take that out of the equation, they do not sound great. Fans agree as the Instagram comments go to town on India. One writes, "Shorty tweaking off the drank." Another adds, "Okay and I need a lock to my ears." However, at the end of the day, she did make it on the record, so that itself is a huge accomplishment.

What are your thoughts on the fan reactions to India Love's recording session for "KEYS TO MY LIFE" for VULTURES 1? Is this the best track from the album, why or why not? Who had the strongest performance on it and why? Do you think she should have been left off the final version? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to tell us in the comments below. Additionally, keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign, India Love, and VULTURES 1. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the world of music.

Read More: Taylor Swift Fans Express Fears For Her Safety After Travis Kelce's Heated Exchange With Andy Reid