Aubrey O'Day Gets Graphic While Describing Kanye West's Allegedly Large Private Parts

Aubrey O'Day seemingly has inside sources.

BYAlexander Cole
Launch Of DermKing Humanity Foundation

Kanye West has been in the news a whole lot this weekend and for good reason. Overall, he just dropped a new album called Vultures. Furthermore, he is bringing back the Yeezy brand and even got a Super Bowl commercial. While he has pretty well ruptured a lot of his goodwill, he remains popular. There are still fans out there who love his work, and that is never going to change. However, despite his new music, he still finds himself a subject of tabloid fodder. The latest of which comes from Aubrey O'Day.

The singer was on No Jumper where she spoke to Adam22 about a plethora of different topics. However, at one point in the episode, she decided to come out with some alleged information about Kanye West. Essentially, she decided to get NSFW and talk about the size of his private parts. While she was adamant about never actually looking at them, she notes that she has some inside information. Of course, Adam was all ears and it led to a conversation that Ye probably isn't super excited about.

Read More: Kanye West Attends Random Wedding In Italy

Kanye West Hit With Rumors

“Kanye’s dick is [big] like that,” O'Day explained. “Allegedly. I did not [fuck Kanye]. He does [have a large dick]. That’s fact. Factually. He doesn’t talk about it because he doesn’t need to. He lives big dick energy. Have you not paid attention? That thing dangles past the knee soft. It’s huge. I didn’t have sex with him, but it’s huge.” It was a fairly detailed explanation of Ye's body parts, and one has to wonder where O'Day is actually getting this information. However, it is clear that she is confident in her sources.

Having said all of that, let us know your thoughts on Vultures, in the comments section below. Did you enjoy the album? If not, why? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Kanye West's "Vultures" Finally On Spotify

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.