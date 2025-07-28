Keyshia Cole & Trey Songz Clear Up Misunderstandings At "The Way It Is" 20th Anniversary Show

Keyshia Cole In Concert - Houston, TX
HOUSTON, TEXAS - JULY 25: Keyshia Cole performs onstage in concert at Toyota Center on July 25, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)
Keyshia Cole’s The Way It Is album includes R&B classics such as “I Shoulda Have Cheated” and “Love,” which features Tyrese in video.

Trey Songz and Keyshia Cole became the center of a brief but public misunderstanding following Cole’s 20th anniversary concert of The Way It Is. The confusion unfolded on social media after Cole expressed frustration about Songz appearing onstage without her prior knowledge or approval.

In a now-deleted Instagram Story, Cole shared a clip of Songz performing during her set. Instead of welcoming the gesture, she criticized her team for the unplanned appearance.

“Whoever brought Trey out without letting me know weird asf,” she wrote. “If it happens again, you will be fired asap. Don’t bring nobody back out on my stage without me able to give them a FORMAL INTRODUCTION. I APPRECIATE EVERYONE WHO COMES TO SHOW LOVE. 20th anniversary of The Way It Is. Y’all weird asf.”

Songz responded to the backlash with a more measured tone. In his own Instagram Story, he wrote, “Waited for you b4 and after. Show was incredible!!!!”

The post appeared to express both disappointment and support, suggesting he had made an effort to connect before and after the event.

Keyshia Cole & Trey Songz

Cole later softened her tone in a follow-up Story, writing, “I wasn’t able to say hello or goodbye @treysongz. But thank u for coming,” accompanied by a hashtag celebrating her album’s two-decade milestone.

Still, she reiterated her frustration with her team, writing, “Fact!!! They tacky for that. I be busy but not enough to not know what’s going on, on my stage.”

The miscommunication emerged during a significant moment in Cole’s career, as she continues her anniversary tour for the 2005 debut that helped define 2000s R&B. Her comments emphasized the importance she places on presentation, precision, and respect in live performance settings. Songz’s unexpected cameo, though seemingly well-meant, conflicted with that standard and triggered an internal rift that quickly spilled online.

While the exchange appears to have calmed, it reflects how even veteran performers face logistical missteps under the scrutiny of social media. For fans, the incident offered a glimpse behind the curtain of live production—and a reminder that even well-intentioned surprises can backfire without clear communication.

