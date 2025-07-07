Keyshia Cole recently stunned the crowd alongside GloRilla with a "Typa" performance at the 2025 BET Awards, but that onstage confidence hides some trouble for the singer behind the scenes. Well, at least it used to be trouble, because it looks like she's ready to move on from her turbulent relationship with Hunxho.

The singer recently took to social media to share a video of her removing her tattoo of her rapper ex's name from her chest, which The Neighborhood Talk caught on Instagram. "Thank God [praying hands emoji] Covered," the caption of the video read. Of all the topics surrounding Keyshia Cole and Hunxho's highly publicized fling, this was one that fans particularly said a lot about.

Now, though, it seems like both sides are trying to move on, even though this was likely a difficult process. We know this because of how Cole spoke on the romance's aftermath, making it clear that she had some tough decisions to make.

We now know she seemingly chose to move on with her life. We'll see if the MC responds in any capacity.

Keyshia Cole And Hunxho

In fact, during a recent interview with The Breakfast Club, Keyshia Cole spoke on the Hunxho relationship and suggested she wouldn't be able to move on until she removed the tattoo in question. "But am I ready to move on? No. I still got that tattoo here, so I can't... I don't know," she remarked.

Of course, this was probably more of a metaphorical answer, as the tattoo is a physical symbol of a lot of other relationship baggage. Whatever happened mentally, emotionally, or spiritually that led to this decision seems to have set a path forward for the Oakland native in stone.