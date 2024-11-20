Keyshia Cole Gets Choked Up During Performance Amid Hunxho Breakup Rumors

Fans think Keyshia Cole is hurting.

As of late, rumors that Keyshia Cole and Hunxho have gone their separate ways have been flying. Earlier this month, fans of the songstress grew only more suspicious when she declared herself "single asf" in a since-deleted post. Days later, she shared a mysterious message about heartbreak, which was accompanied by Trina's 2007 track, "Single Again."

Now, a clip of Cole performing her song "I Remember" is making its rounds online. In it, she's seen getting choked up and appears to nearly burst into tears. Social media users are speculating that this could be due to the alleged fresh breakup, and are leaving their mixed reactions to the viral moment in The Shade Room's comments section. While most are leaving supportive messages for Cole, others argue that it's possible her emotions during the performance weren't related to Hunxho.

Keyshia Cole's Emotional Performance Sparks Speculation

"When you a singer - it don’t have to be one person… it really be everybody u love that hurt you! It could be anything. Let her feel.. it’s good to still have artists around that feel their music! It’s genuine," one Instagram user writes. "She’s human and love can hurt sometimes," another says. This is far from the first time fans speculated about Keyshia Cole and Hunxho's love life, however. In May of this year, Gloss Up shared some flirty photos with the Atlanta rapper to promote their collab. This earned a response from Cole, who made it clear she had no hard feelings.

"Him being Yo 'sneaky link' When U have a 'Man you bout to marry' is nasty work," she responded. "But I wish u all the best on your project Love I was actually rooting for the video to come out." Gloss Up later accused Hunxho of being manipulative, and encouraged Cole to leave him before she got hurt.