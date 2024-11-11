Keyshia Cole Continues To Suggest That She's Done With Hunxho Thanks To Some Suggestive Posts

Things seem to be crashing down following a lavish birthday celebration just a few weeks ago.

Keyshia Cole and Hunxho have been stirring up some discourse online since mid-April. It's all thanks to their age gap, with the R&B act being 43, and the Atlanta rapper being 25. But it's not just that, though. Right before the midway point last month, Cole got the XXL Freshman's first name (Ibrahim) tattooed on her chest. That set the internet off, with some labeling her "lost" and "too old" to be doing such a thing. Furthermore, reality TV star Momma Dee also didn't mince her words about their contentious relationship.

She believes that Hunxho was looking for a more mature woman who could provide, that he's not being faithful, and is also portraying a false image online about the relationship. Well, Keyshia is either listening and starting to recognize some things, or she's come to some conclusion on her own. We say that because she's supposedly single again thanks to a handful of suggestive posts on social media. According to the Jasmine Brand, Cole posted to her IG Story and the first one might be a blatantly obvious hint. She added the audio for Trina's song "Single Again" with particular lyrics popping up from it. "I thought he was perfect, I don't know," they read in bold lettering.

Keyshia Cole & Hunxho's Short-lived Romance Might Be Done

Then, in the subsequent and more cryptic upload, Cole shared a quote from Leo Tolstoy that says, "If you feel pain, you are alive. If you feel other people's pain, you are a human being." This comes after she posted simply to her IG Story again almost a week ago, "Single asf," according to The Shade Room. Then, prior to that, Hunxho was more than generous on her birthday by giving her a Maybach and a custom AP watch.

She seemed to be happy in that moment, as she recapped the night on social media. But something obviously went down between Keyshia and Hunxho in that time after. The rising rapper has not confirmed any of the constant rumors from her at the time of writing. This next week could possibly be disastrous or hopeful for this still very new couple.