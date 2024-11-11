Keyshia Cole Continues To Suggest That She's Done With Hunxho Thanks To Some Suggestive Posts

BYZachary Horvath
Link Copied to Clipboard!
keyshia cole hunxho
R&B singer Keyshia Cole performs during the Cincinnati Music Festival at Paul Brown Stadium Friday, July 22, 2022. Cmf Friday15 © Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images Hunxho performs at the Bridgestone Arena Saturday night, Sept. 9, 2023. © Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Things seem to be crashing down following a lavish birthday celebration just a few weeks ago.

Keyshia Cole and Hunxho have been stirring up some discourse online since mid-April. It's all thanks to their age gap, with the R&B act being 43, and the Atlanta rapper being 25. But it's not just that, though. Right before the midway point last month, Cole got the XXL Freshman's first name (Ibrahim) tattooed on her chest. That set the internet off, with some labeling her "lost" and "too old" to be doing such a thing. Furthermore, reality TV star Momma Dee also didn't mince her words about their contentious relationship.

She believes that Hunxho was looking for a more mature woman who could provide, that he's not being faithful, and is also portraying a false image online about the relationship. Well, Keyshia is either listening and starting to recognize some things, or she's come to some conclusion on her own. We say that because she's supposedly single again thanks to a handful of suggestive posts on social media. According to the Jasmine Brand, Cole posted to her IG Story and the first one might be a blatantly obvious hint. She added the audio for Trina's song "Single Again" with particular lyrics popping up from it. "I thought he was perfect, I don't know," they read in bold lettering.

Read More: Mario Is "Glad You Came" To Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update: Stream

Keyshia Cole & Hunxho's Short-lived Romance Might Be Done

Then, in the subsequent and more cryptic upload, Cole shared a quote from Leo Tolstoy that says, "If you feel pain, you are alive. If you feel other people's pain, you are a human being." This comes after she posted simply to her IG Story again almost a week ago, "Single asf," according to The Shade Room. Then, prior to that, Hunxho was more than generous on her birthday by giving her a Maybach and a custom AP watch.

She seemed to be happy in that moment, as she recapped the night on social media. But something obviously went down between Keyshia and Hunxho in that time after. The rising rapper has not confirmed any of the constant rumors from her at the time of writing. This next week could possibly be disastrous or hopeful for this still very new couple.

Read More: Lil Zay Osama Receives Surprising Prison Sentence Over Federal Gun Charge

[Via] [Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
...