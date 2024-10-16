Hunxho Surprises Keyshia Cole With Pink Maybach Truck & Custom AP For Her Birthday

Hunxho went all out for Keyshia Cole's birthday.

Keyshia Cole and Hunxho's relationship has been subject to plenty of criticism since they confirmed it earlier this year. Social media users frequently question their age gap, drama with other collaborators, and more. Recently, Keyshia Cole even found herself at the center of controversy after fans noticed that she tattooed Hunxho's real name on her chest. Some think the pair is moving too quickly, while others are in full support of their relationship.

Despite whatever haters have to say, Cole and Hunxho continue to show love to one another. Recently, for example, Hunxho spoiled her with luxury gifts in honor of her 43rd birthday, which she celebrated yesterday. In a clip shared by No Jumper, she's all smiles as she tries on an iced-out custom AP.

Read More: Hunxho Previews Keyshia Cole Collab As Fans Blast Her Tattoo Of His Name

Hunxho Surprises Keyshia Cole With A Hot Pink Maybach Truck And Custom AP

The high-end watch was far from his only gift for her, however. Later on in the clip, he surprises her with a hot pink Maybach truck. From the looks of things, she couldn't believe her eyes, and couldn't be more grateful for Hunxho's generous gifts. Fans are glad to see Cole getting the appreciation she deserves on her birthday, and sounding off in The Shade Room's comments section. "Watching a woman who been hurt publicly be loved publicly is a feeling a every woman deserves," one Instagram user writes. "Finally somebody that knows my girl worth 😍 she deserves it," another notes.