Hunxho Surprises Keyshia Cole With Pink Maybach Truck & Custom AP For Her Birthday

The Sesh Music Festival &amp; Immersive Atlanta Experience
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 20: Keyshia Cole attends The Sesh Music Festival &amp; Immersive Atlanta Experience on April 20, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Hunxho went all out for Keyshia Cole's birthday.

Keyshia Cole and Hunxho's relationship has been subject to plenty of criticism since they confirmed it earlier this year. Social media users frequently question their age gap, drama with other collaborators, and more. Recently, Keyshia Cole even found herself at the center of controversy after fans noticed that she tattooed Hunxho's real name on her chest. Some think the pair is moving too quickly, while others are in full support of their relationship.

Despite whatever haters have to say, Cole and Hunxho continue to show love to one another. Recently, for example, Hunxho spoiled her with luxury gifts in honor of her 43rd birthday, which she celebrated yesterday. In a clip shared by No Jumper, she's all smiles as she tries on an iced-out custom AP.

Hunxho Surprises Keyshia Cole With A Hot Pink Maybach Truck And Custom AP

The high-end watch was far from his only gift for her, however. Later on in the clip, he surprises her with a hot pink Maybach truck. From the looks of things, she couldn't believe her eyes, and couldn't be more grateful for Hunxho's generous gifts. Fans are glad to see Cole getting the appreciation she deserves on her birthday, and sounding off in The Shade Room's comments section. "Watching a woman who been hurt publicly be loved publicly is a feeling a every woman deserves," one Instagram user writes. "Finally somebody that knows my girl worth 😍 she deserves it," another notes.

Keyshia Cole's birthday celebration comes shortly after she and Huncho previewed a new song together earlier this week. The snippet prompted mixed reactions from social media users. While some are in support of their collab, others think they should keep their careers separate. What do thinking Hunxho getting Keyshia Cole a luxury watch and car for her 43rd birthday? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

