Keyshia Cole Flaunts Her Love For Hunxho With Heartfelt Birthday Recap

BYCaroline Fisher84 Views
66th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala &amp; GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt - Arrivals
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Keyshia Cole attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala &amp; GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt at The Beverly Hilton on February 03, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Keyshia Cole is head over heels for Hunxho.

Keyshia Cole and Hunxho's relationship has seen some ups and downs in recent months. Fortunately, however, it looks like the pair are doing better than ever. Earlier this week, the songstress celebrated her 43rd birthday, and the Atlanta artist was sure to spoil her with plenty of extravagant gifts.

He surprised her with a hot pink Maybach truck, for example, and an iced-out custom AP. Clearly, he was committed to making her birthday unforgettable and didn't disappoint. Yesterday, Cole took to Instagram to share a series of photos from the evening and showed off her gratitude in her caption. "The best BDay ever! !! Thank you for making it so special!! I have a new favorite chain now ❤️❤️🙏🏽 Thank you to my family and Friends always coming through with the ❤️‍🩹," she wrote.

Keyshia Cole Shares New Photos From Her Birthday Celebration

She also included various hashtags like #ILoveYouBaby, #HeadHunxhoInCharge, #MymanMyManMyManMyMan, and even #NotALease. Obviously, she couldn't have had a better birthday, and it's all thanks to him. Romance isn't the only thing brewing between Keyshia Cole and Hunxho, however. Earlier this month, he also previewed their upcoming collab. The snippet arrived just a few days after he seemingly referenced their relationship in his song "Part Of The Plan."

"If she’s older than my age does that mean we can’t date / Is that the law? I’ve never seen so many people judge," the 25-year-old raps in the song. It also arrived shortly after Cole debuted a tattoo of Hunxho's name on her chest. Her new ink earned her some backlash from critics, but fans are glad to see her head over heels for Hunxho. What do you think of Keyshia Cole continuing to flaunt her relationship with Hunxho? Are you here for it? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

