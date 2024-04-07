Keyshia Cole & Hunxho Spark Dating Rumors With Club Outing

The gossip train made a stop at the relationship rumor mill over the weekend with some new passengers in tow: Keyshia Cole and Hunxho. Moreover, the two were spotted going out at a nightclub together, and fans immediately started to draw connections and speculate. Of course, these narratives are unconfirmed at press time and this is the only "evidence" available to support them. In fact, it's slightly dampened by the fact that this isn't the rapper's first time popping up in dating rumors. His appearance in a Sexyy Red video resulted in similar comments online, and that train seems no closer to reaching the station.

As for Keyshia Cole, she's dealing with some drama between her and O.T. Genasis that, while resolved, resulted in some fallout. For those unaware, they previously feuded in 2019 and he claimed that he sold crack to her mother, who died in 2021 due to an accidental overdose. After O.T. once again apologized for the feud over a sample, directly to an onstage Cole as a guest, her sisters felt that the family deserved a deeper apology. However, she accepted it with open arms, and clarified that she also doesn't have the right to tell her loved ones how to feel about it.

Hunxho & Keyshia Cole At The Club

While Keyshia Cole got an apology at her show, Hunxho recently got a brand-new opportunity for a concert instead. To replace Chris Brown and Muni Long, Dreamville Fest announced that he and 50 Cent would fill in their sets, and at press time, the festival is still ongoing. It seems like everyone's had a great time there with some amazing performances, and folks wonder whether this rumored new couple went to the club over this weekend. After all, maybe this is just an old clip that's just now resurfacing.

