Hunxho Tour 2024: Dates, Tickets & More

Hunxho’s carrying the torch for Atlanta high these days and this summer, he’ll be getting intimate with his fans on his highly-anticipated 2024 One Night Only tour. While the rapper has risen the ranks of the South in the past few years with projects like Street Poetry, 2023’s 23 helped push him to new heights and he’s undoubtedly transformed into one of the most exciting voices in hip-hop altogether. As many have been longing to see the "Let's Get It" rapper in the flesh, the One Night Only tour will certainly be one of the best North American treks in 2024. Find out more about where he’ll perform and how to get tickets.

Where Will Hunxho Perform On His 2024 Tour?

Hunxho's One Night Only Tour will hit 15 major cities across North America. From Atlanta to Los Angeles, fans of the "Uh Huh" rapper will have the opportunity to witness his electrifying performances. The tour kicks off with a homecoming show at Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta, GA, on May 10, and concludes in Tempe, Arizona, on June 9. In between, he'll be making stops in cities like New York, Chicago, Houston, and more.

Where Do I Find Tickets To Hunxho’s 2024 One Night Only Tour?

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 22: Rapper Hunxho (L) and a guest attend his private album listening event for "22" on March 22, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Tickets for Hunxho’s 2024 One Night Only Tour will be available for purchase through various channels. A special Spotify pre-sale begins on Wednesday, March 6, at 12 pm ET, followed by promoter and venue presales on Thursday, March 7, at 12 pm ET. General on-sale starts on Friday, March 8, at 12 pm ET. You can find tickets here.

Atlanta, GA - Fri, 5/10 - Coca-Cola Roxy

Raleigh, NC - Thurs, 5/16 - Lincoln Theater

Charlotte, NC - Fri, 5/17 - The Underground

Norfolk, VA - Sat, 5/18 - The NorVa

New York, NY - Tues, 5/21 - Irving Plaza

Washington, DC - Wed, 5/22 - Howard Theatre

Richmond, VA - Fri, 5/24 - The National

Baltimore, MD - Tues, 5/28 - Rams Head Live

Detroit, MI - Thurs, 5/30 - The Majestic

Chicago, IL - Fri, 5/31 - Avondale

Houston, TX - Sun, 6/2 - HOB Houston

Dallas, TX - Mon, 6/3 - HOB Dallas

Tampa, FL - Thurs, 6/6 - Jannus Live

Los Angeles, CA - Sat, 6/8 - El Rey Theatre

Tempe, AZ - Sun, 6/9 - Marquee Theater