Chris Brown Tour 2024: Dates, Tickets & More

From opening for Beyoncé to headlining concerts across the world, Chris Brown has undoubtedly earned his spot as one of the best performers in the music industry right now. Now, Chris Brown will be coming to a city near you this summer on his upcoming The 11:11 Tour. In support of his latest album of the same name, the R&B luminary will be heading on a North American trek, presented by Live Nation. Across 26 cities, Chris Brown will undoubtedly deliver a spectacle worth seeing, especially since Ayra Starr and Muni Long will be joining him on the upcoming tour. Below, we have all the information needed on tickets, dates, and more.

Read More: What Is Chris Brown's Best-Selling Album?

Where Will Chris Brown Perform On His 2024 Tour?

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 06: Chris Brown performs during the Lovers & Friends Music Festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on May 06, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)

Chris Brown's 11:11 Tour will traverse across North America, hitting major cities from coast to coast. Starting on June 5 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, the tour will make stops in Chicago, Brooklyn, Toronto, and numerous other cities before concluding in Los Angeles at Crypto.com Arena on August 6. With venues ranging from iconic arenas to cutting-edge centers, fans across the continent will have the opportunity to experience Chris Brown's electrifying performances.

Who Will Open For Chris Brown On His 2024 Tour?

Via Live Nation

Joining Chris Brown on select dates are two rising stars in the R&B scene: Ayra Starr and Muni Long. Ayra Starr will be accompanying Brown for most of the tour, while Muni Long will be featured in specific cities. Additionally, there will be a special guest appearance in some locations, adding to the excitement of each show. With this lineup of talented artists, concertgoers can expect a night filled with unforgettable performances and exceptional music.

Read More: Muni Long Flips "Made For Me" Into A Groovy Amapiano Remix With Yumbs

Where Do I Find Tickets To Chris Brown’s 2024 11:11 Tour?

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 15: Chris Brown performs at The O2 Arena on February 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Burak Cingi/Redferns)

Tickets for Chris Brown's 11:11 Tour will be available for purchase starting with an artist presale on Wednesday, March 6. Additional presales will follow throughout the week leading up to the general on-sale, which begins on Monday, March 11, at 10 AM local time. Fans can secure their tickets via LiveNation.com. Moreover, VIP Packages offering premium tickets, access to pre-show VIP lounges, exclusive merchandise, and more will be available for those seeking an enhanced concert experience. For further details on VIP packages, visit vipnation.com.

Detroit, MI - Wed Jun 05 - Little Caesars Arena^

Chicago, IL - Fri Jun 07 - United Center^

Columbus, OH - Mon Jun 10 - Nationwide Arena^

Newark, NJ - Wed Jun 12 - Prudential Center^

Belmont Park, NY - Fri Jun 14 - UBS Arena^

Brooklyn, NY - Sun Jun 16 - Barclays Center^

Montreal, QC - Thu Jun 20 - Bell Centre^

Toronto, ON - Sat Jun 22 - Scotiabank Arena^

Boston, MA - Wed Jun 26 - TD Garden*

Philadelphia, PA - Sat Jun 29 - Wells Fargo Center+

Baltimore, MD - Sun Jun 30 - CFG Bank Arena+

Washington, DC - Wed Jul 03 - Capital One Arena*

Atlanta, GA - Fri Jul 05 - State Farm Arena*

Hampton, VA - Tue Jul 09 - Hampton Coliseum*

Birmingham, AL - Thu Jul 11 - The Legacy Arena at the BJCC*

Houston, TX - Tue Jul 16 - Toyota Center*

Austin, TX - Wed Jul 17 - Moody Center*

Fort Worth, TX - Fri Jul 19 - Dickies Arena*

Denver, CO - Tue Jul 23 - Ball Arena*

Seattle, WA - Fri Jul 26 - Climate Pledge Arena*

Vancouver, BC - Sat Jul 27 - Rogers Arena*

Sacramento, CA - Tue Jul 30 - Golden 1 Center*

Oakland, CA - Wed Jul 31 - Oakland Arena*

Las Vegas, NV - Sat Aug 03 - T-Mobile Arena*

Phoenix, AZ - Sun Aug 04 - Footprint Center*

Los Angeles, CA - Tue Aug 06 - Crypto.com Arena*

^with Arya Starr

*with Muni Long

+special guest TBD