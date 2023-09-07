Chris Brown Talks Opening For Beyonce On Tour

Everyone is talking about Beyonce's ongoing Renaissance Tour. Whether they're discussing the celebrities who show up every single night, the various flashy outfits Bey has worked through all tour, or the explosive performance itself, there are always new reasons to discuss every single show she puts on. But in a new interview, Chris Brown reflected on opening for Queen B on a different tour almost 20 years ago and the lessons he learned from watching her work.

After his hilarious initial reaction to being taken all the way back to a tour in 2007, Chris Brown didn't mince words in his praise for Beyonce. "She the goat, man. Like that's one thing can't nobody debate. She's the goat," he begins. "I was observing everything. I didn't wanna look like I was being thirsty. None of that. I just was infatuated," he continues. Subsequently all throughout the Renaissance tour celebs have proven just as capable of being wowed by Beyonce as all of her fans. Check out the full interview clip below.

Chris Brown Calls Beyonce "The Goat"

Chris Brown is no stranger to Goat talk. Just a few days ago he got a pretty impressive shoutout from 50 Cent. The "In Da Club" rapper shared a painting of Brown being handed a crown by none other than Michael Jackson himself. Consequently in the caption 50 elaborated that Brown is one of the best artists we have around right now. While fans in the comments largely disagreed for a variety of reasons, the cosign alone is impressive.

Chris Brown will be releasing his 11th studio album later this year on 11/11. Fittingly the project is titled 11:11 but that isn't even as deep as him embrace of the number goes. Unlike some of his previous albums which contain dozens of songs this album is expected to run just 11 tracks. What do you think of Chris Brown's recollection of opening for Beyonce on tour? Let us know in the comment section below.

