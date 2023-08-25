Fridayy’s Debut Self-Titled Album Is Here Featuring Chris Brown, Fireboy DML, And More

Music lovers were disappointed when Drake failed to deliver For All The Dogs to us at midnight on Friday (August 25). Even with that letdown, the industry still turned out plenty of exciting new releases, including a debut LP from rising R&B sensation Fridayy. The singer shared 14 songs with us on his self-titled effort, including the previously released “Don’t Give It Away” with Chris Brown and “When It Comes To You.”

Besides the Breezy collaboration, Fridayy also linked up with a selection of other artists throughout his tracklist. He opens with “Came Too Far” featuring Maverick City Music and My Mom. That joint effort is immediately followed by Adekunle Gold’s appearance on “Done For Me.” The Philadelphia-born creative held his own on several other titles before teaming up with Fireboy DML on “You,” and Byron Messia on “Mercy.”

Fridayy’s Debut Album Accompanied By “Stand By Me” Visual

Along with the album’s arrival on DSPs, the “GOD DID” collaborator also shared a new visual for “Stand By Me,” the project’s third song. It finds him singing alongside striking employees and perfectly captures the energy fluctuating around the entertainment industry at this time. “If I say I’m standing for you / You know that I’m ‘a standing ten toes,” the 26-year-old sings of his own loyalty.

Check out Fridayy’s latest visual for “When It Comes To You” from his self-titled project above. If you’re a fan of R&B, check out the singer’s full debut LP on Spotify/Apple Music. For more HNHH release recommendations, click the link below to hear the latest from Victoria Monet on her JAGUAR II project.

Fridayy Tracklist:

Came Too Far (feat. Maverick City Music & My Mom) Done For Me (feat. Adekunle Gold) Stand By Me Heart On The Line When It Comes To You You (feat. Fireboy DML) Don’t Give It Away (with Chris Brown) DGIA Pt. 2 3AM In NY Carry You – Interlude Mercy (feat. Byron Messia) Lost My Way Church On Sunday I Won – Outro

