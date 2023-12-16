Chrisean Rock & Gloss Up "N.A.L.B." Single Brings Their Friendship Closer Together

We can hardly keep up with all the times Chrisean Rock was under fire in 2023. Still, the mother of one always manages to make a comeback, even after losing the public's favour for assaulting a stranger at a Tamar Braxton concert or sharing too much information about her personal life on social media. Even with all of the drama surrounding her, Rock still maintains some strong female friendships, notably with Gloss Up, whom she collaborated with on a must-hear single this past New Music Friday (December 15).

On "N.A.L.B." the two femcees vent about how men they've encountered in today's dating pool "act like b**ches," making them feel as though they need to step up and "act like ni**as." For her part, the Baltimore native slid in some diss bars aimed at Blueface, such as "Real ni**a, I go too hard / His name Chrisean, 'cuz I'm daddy" and "I shoulda got him pregnant because he actin' like a fruity loop." Gloss and Rock have been on Instagram Live celebrating their hard work as the track continues to make rounds on socials.

Chrisean Rock Celebrates Her Blueface Diss on Gloss Up's New Single

"We gotta run this s**t up, like I really appreciate you," the 26-year-old gushed to Junior's mom. "I appreciate you too, I like the whole concept, yo. I was like, getting stuck on stuff. You help me out and say certain things," Rock said to Gloss Up, giving her flowers. Even though the music video turned out amazing, both women apparently hated their hair the day that they were filming, but still managed to make the best of the situation.

While Chrisean Rock continues to make it clear she doesn't need Blueface in her life to help raise their son, the "Thotiana" rapper seems to be trying to save his relationship with Jaidyn Alexis. While the mother of two has taken her MILF Music booking information out of her Instagram bio, her baby daddy insists that she actually owns his new label. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

