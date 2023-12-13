Blueface Reveals Jaidyn Alexis Owns MILF Music

Blueface has been a drama machine over the last couple of years. Overall, a lot of this has to do with his relationship with Chrisean Rock. They recently had a child together, although now, they are not together. Instead, Blue has been back with his first baby mother, Jaidyn Alexis. Now, however, it seems like he is no longer with her. There have been numerous hints on social media that these two are not on good terms. For instance, Alexis took all of her MILF Music booking information out of her Instagram bio.

Of course, Blueface was pushing MILF Music pretty heavily as of late. He was in the studio crafting hits for Alexis, and it seemed like things were going well. Moreover, we saw videos of these two celebrating their success with the label. Of course, working with Blueface can prove to be pretty fickle. With Alexis taking the label out of her bio, it was believed that she had left the imprint. However, as it turns out, she can't really do that. In the Instagram story below, Blueface explained how MILF Music is hers.

Blueface Speaks

"Fun fact: milf music LLC is in Jaidyn's name she's the soul proprietor of the corporation, I own nothing," he wrote. Overall, this is quite the revelation. Furthermore, it just goes to show that Jaidyn Alexis IS MILF Music, whether she likes it or not. In the end, if she wanted to sever all ties, she would need to go to the label directly and break the contract. This puts her in harm's way if she feels like she doesn't want to deal with it anymore. Needless to say, Blue has protected himself in case of an emergency.

