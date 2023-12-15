Tamar Braxton's Ex-Friend LeTroy Accuses Her Of Only Caring About Fame

After chaos unfolded at Tamar Braxton's Baltimore performance last month, her former friend LeTroy took to social media to talk about it. He revealed that Braxton's backup singer, James Wright Chanel, allegedly saw the wrath of none other than Chrisean Rock. He accused the Baddies star of getting frustrated when she wasn't allowed to perform, and punching James as a result.

According to LeTroy, Braxton wasn't happy that he spoke about the situation publicly. Now, he's taken to Twitter to vent about the performer using his footage of the tour on social media, despite him asking her not to. "Since this is YOUR tour, you need to pay your own camera people and editors to shoot and edit footage of you. You were sent notices to not use this footage, yet you did. You have no respect for anyone. Take this down please," he wrote.

LeTroy Puts Tamar Braxton On Blast On Twitter

"I sent you and your team this edit being nice offering you the rights to acquire this footage you refused and said 'this girl has gone wild' in reference to me. So wild my footage off your page," he said in a subsequent Tweet. "Dog I have had enough. I’m not protecting her anymore. I wish I never ever planned that tour. I just want my footage taken down." In other Tweets, he claimed that she only got upset with him bringing the Chrisean Rock incident to light publicly because attention was "taken off of her."

"She care about being famous more than anything," he added. "I planned this entire tour because NOBODY wanted to do it and called her washed up. I booked EVERY show for this tour. EVERY." What do you think of LeTroy calling Tamar Braxton out for allegedly using his footage without permission? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

