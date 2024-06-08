Hunxho Prepares For More To Come With New EP "Before The Album"

Hunxho has a busy year ahead of him.

Yesterday, Hunxho unleashed his new EP, Before The Album. The nine-track project serves as a prelude to his upcoming third studio album, which does not yet have an official title. A timeline for the project has also yet to be announced, but luckily, fans now have something to listen to in the meantime. Before The Album follows the release of his sophomore album, For Her, which he unveiled in October of 2023.

Hunxho’s latest EP is his first official release of the year and certainly doesn’t disappoint. His signature, vulnerable lyricism shines through on tracks like “Ups & Downs” and “How It Feel,” giving listeners a taste of what’s to come on his junior effort. The songs are woven together by atmospheric instrumentals and mellow beats, serving as the perfect foundation for his introspective lyrics. Fans are certainly looking forward to hearing whatever it is that Hunxho has to offer on his upcoming third album, and it appears as though there may be even more to come after that.

Following the release of the lead single “Closer To Over,” he announced that he usually drops four to five times each year, suggesting that he plans to make up for lost time with more new music. What do you think of Hunxho's new EP, Before The Album? What's your favorite track on the project? Are you looking forward to hearing what he has to offer on his upcoming third studio album? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Hunxho Teases The Release Of His Third Studio Album With Prelude