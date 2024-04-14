Hunxho Falls Back On New Single "Closer To Over"

Hunxho has two new albums on the way.

BYCaroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
360 Views
Hunxho Closer To Over Cover ArtHunxho Closer To Over Cover Art

It's been a minute since fans have heard a full-length album from Hunxho, but luckily, he plans to deliver all the new music they could hope for this year. Last week, he unleashed his new track "Closer To Over," following up a collaboration with Summer Walker, as well as a few solo singles. According to him, there's much more to come.

Hunxho wears his heart on his sleeve in his latest release, lamenting a lack of attention from a romantic partner and considering leaving for good. The track details his journey to deciding when to let go, featuring a melancholy beat and emotional lyrics.

Read More: Chloe Bailey Drops Unapologetic New Single, “Boy Bye”

Hunxho Unleashes Emotional Track Ahead Of New Albums

So far, fans are loving the new track, and finding the performer's heartfelt lyrics all too relatable. It's safe to say they can't wait to hear more, and fortunately, they shouldn't have to wait too much longer. "I usually drop 4-5 projects a year, I ain’t drop yet this year, giving y’all 2 Albums to make up for dat," Hunxho wrote on Twitter/X today.

Making new music isn't the only thing Hunxho's been up to as of late, however. He's currently making his way around the U.S. on The One Night Only Tour. He's scheduled to wrap up the tour in June of this year after making stops in notable cities like Atlanta, Houston, Chicago, NYC, and many more. What do you think of Hunxho's new single? Will you be adding "Closer To Over" to your spring playlist or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Future & Metro Boomin Tap The Weeknd For Spacey "All To Myself" Off Of New Album "WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU"

Quotable Lyrics:

You don't ever answer when I call you, fall back
You givin' me reasons to dog you, I fall back
You don't nеver be therе when I need you, fall back
Can never get in touch when I wan' see you, I fall back

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
Hunxho/SpotifySongsHunxho Drops Off "1, 2, 3" Single Along With "Xhosen" Project Announcement
Slum Village Request Cover ArtSongsSlum Village Unveils Another Single Ahead Of New Album, "Request"
hunxho tour 2024SongsHunxho Tour 2024: Dates, Tickets & More
Chloe Bailey Boy Bye Cover ArtSongsChloe Bailey Drops Unapologetic New Single, “Boy Bye”