Future & Metro Boomin Tap The Weeknd For Spacey "All To Myself" Off Of New Album "WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU"

Future and Metro Boomin's second collaborative LP of 2024, WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU, is a more R&B-inspired effort than its predecessor, and who better to tap to give the album these ethereal vibes than Abel Tesfaye himself? Moreover, the "Low Life" trio comes together yet again on "All To Myself," on which both Fewtch and The Weeknd provide some compelling and passionate vocal performances. As for the St. Louis beat wizard, his patient drums, dreamy synth pads, and cavernous guitar solos make for a truly intoxicating vibe that the lead vocalists fit perfectly. Honestly, never mind the alleged Drake diss that the XO boss includes here: this would still be one of the most notable, complete, and chemistry-filled cuts on the whole project.

In fact, this is a pretty tall order considering that The Weeknd also appears on WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU's title track (and music video). In comparison to that cut, though, the feature here is much more fleshed-out, compact, and specifically spotlit for the Canadian superstar. He follows Future's lyrical themes of needing a partner all to himself, and their vulnerable lyrics on the matter, while sometimes too sappy, really fit the tone of the instrumentation on "All To Myself" quite well. Not only that, but this also showcases their vocal chemistry in a really cohesive and complementary way. Whereas Pluto's croons are low and husky, the "Faith" singer soars high in his range. Also, they handle various flows quite seamlessly, and some extra embellishments like evolving drums and new timbres and melodies mean that Metro also does his part to craft this song dynamically.

Future & Metro Boomin's "All To Myself" With The Weeknd: Stream

Meanwhile, as Future, Metro Boomin, and The Weeknd are seemingly responding to all the Drake drama, we can only guess as to where these artists will go from here.

Quotable Lyrics

Baby don't smoke, but she roll my blunts

You keep me charged, keep your word a bond

Ain't no more problems, they overdone

You gave me life when my heart was numb

