Last summer, Ashanti and Nelly welcomed their first child together, a healthy baby boy named Kareem Kenkaide Haynes. Now, less than a year later, it looks like the pair could allegedly have another on the way. During a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, Keyshia Cole discussed the happy couple, and claimed that Ashanti is pregnant again.

"Shout out to Ashanti, 'cause I mean, she's amazing," Cole said, as captured by Hollywood Unlocked. "She got a baby, she's pregnant again." It's unclear if she heard this information from Ashanti herself, or if she's simply referring to rumors that began circulating last November. For now, it looks like fans will just have to wait and see if they hear any exciting news from the songstress herself.

It wouldn't be the first time Ashanti has kept a pregnancy under wraps, however. When she was expecting her first child, she waited until the last minute to announce it, though fans certainly had their suspicions.

Is Ashanti Pregnant?

Rumors she was pregnant circulated for months before she confirmed the big news after hiding her growing bump with loose-fitting clothes. This wasn't the only major development in her life, however, as she also got married to Nelly before giving birth.

He reflected on the major milestone during an interview with Bootleg Kev in March. At the time, he admitted that having a little one on the way sped up the process.

“Once we found out that she was pregnant, I was just like yeah… We hadn’t talked about any of that yet,” he explained. “But I was like, ‘Yo, you know what. Let’s just knock this out because we’re gonna be doing so much, and everything’s moving so fast.’ And I didn’t want her to be a baby mama.”