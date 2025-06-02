Keyshia Cole is issuing an apology to Ashanti (and Nelly) after encroaching on their privacy and making a false announcement. The R&B singer made an appearance on The Breakfast Club recently and during her interview Ashanti's name came up.

While giving her flowers, she accidentally let slip that her fellow songstress and Nelly were expecting another child. "Shout-out to Ashanti, 'cause I mean, she's amazing. She got a baby, she's pregnant again." Her confidence was met with skepticism and support from Loren LoRosa, Jess Hilarious, and Charlamagne Tha God in particular.

Loren questioned if that was really the case or if it was just rumors. However, Jess and Charlamagne were both on Keyshia's side.

But for clarification the rumors are in fact not true. It seems to have been an honest mistake on her part as she was genuinely shocked when LoRosa told her. Just like Jess and Charlamagne, folks online were understanding of Cole's slip up.

"It seems like an innocent mistake. She was being sincere. We really live in an eggshell society, whew! Hopefully this shouldn’t cause a rift between both artists, love their music!" one Hollywood Unlocked commenter said.

"I doubt if Ashanti even cares. She's somewhere on cloud 9 living her best life lol," another adds. Others seem to think that the Devil's Lettuce was to blame as well. "Keyshia girl … put that weed zowwnn."

Ashanti Baby Number Two

But Cole has also been met with criticism. "Now why Keyshia Cole out there telling Ashanti's business like that? That's messed up." "And then to say I thought she announced it smh Keyshia know if somebody did this to her she would be hot."

Overall, she feels really bad about it and recently, she decided to send her deepest apologies. "My apologies... I shouldn't have said that. I thought she announced it. If that isn't true then I apologize," she wrote under the outlet's previous post about her interview.

But despite all of the confusion, Ashanti does indeed want more children. Earlier this year, she spoke with E! News about her desire to add another little one to their family and then some. "We’re going to add some more. Definitely a girl to balance it out. I’m outnumbered in the house right now. So, a girl would be great."