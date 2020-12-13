Ashanti Keyshia Cole
Ashanti Says There's No Bad Blood Between Her & Keyshia Cole After 'Verzuz' Battle. Ashanti is shutting down rumors of any sort of feud between her and Cole after their 'Verzuz' battle.
Keyshia Cole Opens Up About Squashing O.T. Genasis Beef. She also revealed a recent COVID-19 diagnosis made it difficult for her to have any rehearsals with the "Verzuz" crew, contributing to the sound troubles she experienced.
Ashanti & Keyshia Cole Have Tense Moment During "Verzuz" Battle. Viewers are reflecting on a tense moment shared between the two R&B crooners during last night's "Verzuz" battle.
Ashanti & Keyshia Cole's "Verzuz" Is Finally Happening Tonight But Fans Are Over It. Fans are more than over the rescheduled "Verzuz" battle at this point.
Keyshia Cole Gives Side-Eye To Ashanti Verzuz Battle Being Relocated. Keyshia Cole is not feeling too happy about her VERZUZ battle with Ashanti getting another delay, this time coming with a mandatory order for separate locations.
Ashanti & Keyshia Cole's "Verzuz" Gets Cancelled Again, Fans React. Fans are not very happy with the R&B crooners as their upcoming "Verzuz" battle gets postponed once again.
"Verzuz" Announces In-Person Battle Hiatus. The Verzuz battle team decides to take a break from in-person battles amid increased Covid-19 numbers.
Ashanti Updates Fans On Condition After Testing Positive For COVID-19. After testing positive for coronavirus about a week ago, the songstress is giving fans an update on how she's doing.
Keyshia Cole Defends Ashanti After COVID-19 Diagnosis. Keyshia Cole and Ashanti want people to take the virus seriously.