Maino Sets The Record Straight After Cam'ron's Story About Jim Jones Confrontation

Maino has opened up about the story of how he became close with Jim Jones, arguing that it “didn’t go like” how Cam’ron said it did during a recent episode of It Is What It Is. Cam had claimed that Jones attempted to check Maino for his lyrics on a certain song while ranting about his Dipset partner.

“The song he’s talking about is the song that put me in the game, ‘Rumors,’ where I was talking about all the rumors in the industry,” Maino explained on Way Up with Angela Yee. “The thing about that is I mentioned [Cam’ron] in the song; I didn’t mention Jimmy. Jimmy didn’t like me [because of that] so we when we saw each other we would have these ‘face fights,’ but nothing ever happened.”

Maino Poses With Jim Jones In The Studio

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 19: Jim Jones (L) and Maino attend a studio session on July 19, 2021, in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Of the specific encounter Cam mentioned, Maino added: “We were in Atlanta and we had a conversation. He didn’t approach me and press me or none of that. We had a conversation. It wasn’t spectacular, nobody swung. Once we started to talk and realized that we had things in common, we were cool from that point on. We’ve been way cooler than we were [enemies] because we didn’t know each other. That was a long time ago.”

Maino Shares His Side Of The Story