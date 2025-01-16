Maino Sets The Record Straight After Cam'ron's Story About Jim Jones Confrontation

The Lobby Boyz Listening Party
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 24: (L-R) Maino and Jim Jones attend The Lobby Boyz Listening Party on May 24, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Maino says it “didn’t go like” how Cam’ron said.

Maino has opened up about the story of how he became close with Jim Jones, arguing that it “didn’t go like” how Cam’ron said it did during a recent episode of It Is What It Is. Cam had claimed that Jones attempted to check Maino for his lyrics on a certain song while ranting about his Dipset partner.

“The song he’s talking about is the song that put me in the game, ‘Rumors,’ where I was talking about all the rumors in the industry,” Maino explained on Way Up with Angela Yee. “The thing about that is I mentioned [Cam’ron] in the song; I didn’t mention Jimmy. Jimmy didn’t like me [because of that] so we when we saw each other we would have these ‘face fights,’ but nothing ever happened.”

Maino Poses With Jim Jones In The Studio
Jim X Maino Studio Session
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 19: Jim Jones (L) and Maino attend a studio session on July 19, 2021, in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Of the specific encounter Cam mentioned, Maino added: “We were in Atlanta and we had a conversation. He didn’t approach me and press me or none of that. We had a conversation. It wasn’t spectacular, nobody swung. Once we started to talk and realized that we had things in common, we were cool from that point on. We’ve been way cooler than we were [enemies] because we didn’t know each other. That was a long time ago.”

Maino Shares His Side Of The Story

As for how Cam put it, he said on his sports talk show: “Maino gonna downplay it ’cause they cool now. He tried to press Maino ’cause Maino first came out with a little record where he said a n***a’s name. So Jim went to see Maino one day and was like, ‘Yo, wassup with all that saying my name?’ Maino said, ‘Who the f*ck you talking to?! Oh, you think I’m one of them n****s? You out your motherf*cking mind!’ Now they’re the Lobby Boyz.” Cam has been feuding with Jones ever since he sat down for an interview with 50 Cent. Check out Maino's full side of the story below.

