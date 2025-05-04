In his latest interview with VladTV, Maino shared his perspective on the trending Shannon Sharpe lawsuit.

The "Hi Hater" hitmaker surprised social media with a comment that he thought Shannon Sharpe was "gay." “I honestly thought he was gay. One hundred percent,” Maino said. “His name is Shay Shay, the way he talks, how he moves. I didn’t think he was into women.”

Maino’s comments followed a $50 million lawsuit filed against Sharpe, alleging sexual assault by a woman who was 19 at the time of their relationship. The woman claims Sharpe used his influence to coerce and manipulate her over the course of their interactions. Sharpe has denied all allegations, insisting their relationship was fully consensual.

Although the accuser was of legal age, Maino expressed discomfort with the age gap and the nature of their connection. “A man can do what he wants, but I wouldn’t want to be in bed with a 19-year-old,” he said. “That’s too young for me. What are we really talking about? I don’t think we’d have much in common.”

He also questioned the emotional maturity of the accuser based on her communication. “She didn’t sound like a mature 19-year-old. Those texts sounded scripted, like she was saying things just to get them on record,” he added.

Maino & Shannon Sharpe

Sharpe has since announced a temporary departure from his ESPN duties as the case gains public attention. His legal team has dismissed the claims as a baseless attack designed to damage his reputation and extort money. Sharpe maintains the relationship was mutual and consensual from the beginning.

Maino’s remarks have sparked renewed conversations about consent, age disparities, and public assumptions about sexuality in the entertainment and sports industries. His frank comments, while controversial, have highlighted broader debates about power dynamics, fame, and moral responsibility in high-profile relationships.