Maino Nabs Fabolous For Some New "MainoVation" To End 2024

Hi, haters; Maino closes 2024 with a motivational new EP, cleverly titled MainoVation. Known for his vigorous hustler's mentality, his latest effort delivers encouraging affirmations, familiar street tales centered around introducing a new perspective on life. "MainoVation is the inspiration and motivation I provide from my perspective," says the rap star.

Fellow Brooklyn rap star Fabolous joins Maino on the EP. The highlight is their collaboration on "This Life 4Ever." The two kicked off 2024 with several tracks on Maino's first of three albums this year, K.O.B. 4. Before MainoVation, he released This Life Forever, featuring the hit songs "How I'm Living" with Fivio Foreign and "Poetry" featuring Young Thug . A music video for "Poetry," featuring one of Young Thug's last guest features before being arrested in 2022, was released in February 2024.

The new album follows Maino receiving his own day and key to Brooklyn in 2024. The rap star's biggest achievement yet. Acknowledged for his community activism, influence, and more. “Hip-hop is more than a genre – it’s a way of healing, growing, and giving back to the neighborhoods that made us,” said 20th Brooklyn Borough President Reynoso last February. “All over Brooklyn and beyond, Maino is recognized as an inspiration because he proves the power of hip-hop to bring us together through good times and bad. Maino Day will serve as a celebration of his legacy and a reminder to Brooklynites to never give up and never forget to spread love.”