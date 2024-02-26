Maino & Young Thug Team Up For New Single, "Poetry"

Last week, Maino came through with a new track alongside Young Thug, "Poetry." The melodic single, which arrived alongside a fun accompanying music video, sees the duo spit about making money, clashing with competitors, and more. It follows the release of the deluxe edition of Maino's 2023 album K.O.B. 4, which he unveiled in January of this year. It also follows the release of various collabs and a full-length album from Young Thug, Business Is Business, which he dropped in June of last year from prison.

It's unclear exactly when the music video for "Poetry" was shot, however, Young Thug's major role in it suggests that it was prior to his incarceration. The rapper was arrested in May 2022 on RICO charges and has remained behind bars ever since. He's been on trial fighting for his freedom since November. Countless fans and peers, including Maino, continue to call for his release.

Maino & Young Thug Star In New "Poetry" Music Video

As for Maino, the NYC-born performer recently celebrated getting his own holiday. He thanked Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso on Instagram earlier this week, declaring August 16 Maino Day. "FOREVER BROOKLYN!!!!" he wrote. He also recently teased some upcoming Lobby Boyz music with Jim Jones, though further details of the project remain unclear.

Quotable Lyrics:

Yeah, tell 'em I'm ready to ride your enemy gotta be mine

That's real n***a energy Slime, they should known we was the vibes

We are was the vibes, put it on God, I am that guy look in my eyes

None of you n***as was ever this life, hey

