Adekunle Gold Will Have Summer Parties Going Crazy With “The Life I Chose”

Lagos, Nigeria native and Afrobeats veteran Adekunle Gold is bringing his infectious energy once again with a new single. Gold is someone we would normally not cover as often due to his genre that operates in. However, outside of his immense amount of talent, he also crosses over to work with rappers and singers from the hip-hop/R&B space. Additionally, Afropop and Afrobeats have also been extremely popular as of late. So with that, today we are covering Adekunle Gold’s newest track “The Life I Chose.”

This track is following up a very impressive 2023 for Adekunle. Last year, the veteran put out his album Tequila Ever After. It featured impressive names like Pharrell Williams, Khalid, his wife Simi, Coco Jones, and more. In 2024, things got even better for the Def Jam signee.

Listen To "The Life I Chose" By Adekunle Gold

Besides dropping this summer-ready anthem “The Life I Chose,” Gold also had a big time feature placement. With the assistance of JAY-Z, he was able to land on THE BOOK OF CLARENCE (The Motion Picture Soundtrack). Adekunle made his way on to one of the best songs from the accompanying tape, “JEEZU” with Kodak Black and Doja Cat. We highly encourage you check out the new single, you will dancing and getting hype all day long.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "The Life I Chose," by Adekunle Gold?

Quotable Lyrics:

All of a sudden

Everybody act like they love me (Fake love)

Men dey active If you f*** with my team, it’s risky

If no be you baba

Dem for don dey laugh me for their corner

