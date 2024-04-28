Adekunle Gold Lets The Lust Out On New Single "Rodo": Stream

Adekunle Gold is not slowing down anytime soon, and he's got another track to heat the summer up even more with his new single, "Rodo." Moreover, it's yet another Afrobeat-style cut with watery chords, nimble percussion, a lot of vocal and flow dexterity, and some lustful and romantic themes that might spur you to invite someone to the dance floor. His run continues following other great tracks this year like "The Life I Chose" and the Kodak Black and Doja Cat collab for The Book Of Clarence's soundtrack, "JEEZU." Lyrically, the Nigerian artist is as blunt and charismatic as ever, and he also engages with a few different vocal deliveries, flows, melodies, and other elements to make his performance all the more dynamic.

Furthermore, a big part of this dynamism is also due to very, very subtle additions throughout to the main core of the song, such as a quiet horn lick here and there or some extra keys to spice up a particular line on the verse or bridge. Adekunle Gold coasts through all this quite well, although "Rodo" definitely benefits from an approach of stasis and mood-setting rather than a super fleshed-out or evolutionary song structure. Sure, there are beat drop-outs and parts in which the hand percussion has a bit more emphasis, but for the most part, you're just happy to stay in that vibe. Also, it makes sense given the simple but very effective principles of previous cuts, such as the Bas collab "Khartoum."

Adekunle Gold's "Rodo": Stream

Meanwhile, the "Room" star will probably have a bit more to offer fans for the summer season, and if they're as wavy and fun as "Rodo," then Adekunle Gold has plenty to eat off of this year. If you haven't heard this track yet, find it above or on your preferred streaming service and let us know what you think of it down in the comments section below. You can also find some notable lines from the song a bit further down. As always, for the latest great music drops around the clock, stay logged into HNHH.

Quotable Lyrics

Only you my concern, make you and me combine,

Shey, you go ride for life,

If i beat it all night,

And say it’s all mine

