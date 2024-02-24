Drake & Yeat Are Partying "As We Speak" On Our New Fire Emoji Playlist Update: Stream

Other "Fire Emoji" additions this week came from Lil Durk, Kodak Black, Anderson .Paak, James Blake, French Montana, and much more.

February's heating up as it wraps up, and our Fire Emoji playlist is here to round up the best new hip-hop that came out this week. Starting off with an extra addition to one of 2024's best albums so far, Yeat and Drake teamed up once again for the 2093 cut, "As We Speak." It's a definite step-up from their previous track "IDGAF," and pushes both of them in industrial new directions with a well-crafted and grand beat. Next up on this playlist is the return of Kodak Black with the single "Shampoo" following his arduous prison stint. It's pretty much what you'd expect from a Yak cut, but hearing him re-energized in this way is quite gratifying.

Furthermore, we also want to shout out French Montana's new album Mac & Cheese 5, whose many versions elicited jokes and mocking messages from fans. Regardless, "Where They At" is a grimy collaboration with none other than Kanye West and Westside Gunn that will probably make it up to fans. Elsewhere on Fire Emoji, there's also the brand-new cut from Central Cee, the low-key and romantic "I Will." On a similarly measured but much darker and pained note, Lil Durk shared his latest record, "Old Days."

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist: Stream

Also on Fire Emoji is a release from three artists that fans are begging for more from. The Free Nationals, Anderson .Paak, and A$AP Rocky teamed up for the unsurprisingly funky and charismatic "Gangsta," and hopefully an album from any of these is soon to come. Even though Quavo isn't in this situation, as he dropped an album last year, it was still great to hear him drop another loosie with this week's "Himothy." It's a haunting trap beat with the Georgia trap icon's signature flows, and they're as engaging as they've ever been despite a rough mix.

Meanwhile, rounding out our update is the new cut from Ray Vaughn and Pusha T, the ambient but lyrically visceral "Problems." Last but not least is Strick's new gorgeous collaboration with Young Thug and James Blake, "KISSES MAKE SURE." Let us know what your favorite Fire Emoji playlist addition was this week -– and what else we missed, too. Check it out above and, as always, come back to HNHH for the latest great music releases around the clock.

