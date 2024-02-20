Kodak Black Drops Some Crazy Bars On "Shampoo"

Kodak Black can either go really dark and serious or just plain goofy on a track at any given moment. One of his most iconic performances has to be on A Boogie Wit da Hoodie's smash hit "Drowning" back in 2017. Who could really forget when the Florida rapper said, "I'm the s*** I'm fartin', I don't know how to potty /

Pull up in a 'Rari, I'm in the Yo like Gotti."

Well, he might have another signature moment on his latest single "Shampoo." This Kodak track is quite the contrast in tone and sound compared to his previous single "11am In Malibu." It saw him rap over Drake's "8am in Charlotte" beat from For All The Dogs and diss Boosie Badazz. It was one of his best outings and it shows that Kodak is more than a mumble rapper to those who are in that camp.

Read More: Jaden Smith And His Girlfriend Have Fans Cracking Jokes Over Their New Selfie

Listen To "Shampoo" By Kodak Black

However, "Shampoo" just is not it. Unless you are into the funny bars on this thing, then have at it. While some of the lines made us genuinely laugh out loud, Kodak has stronger writing skills than this. Just look at the lyrics section below and tell us what you think. The beat itself is solid but run of the mill at the same time. Some people are making jokes in the comments section of the video, saying, "Drink a lot of coffee, now I gotta s*** again ……underrated line. IYKYK."

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "Shampoo," by Kodak Black? Is this one the best songs of his, why or why not? Do you like when he acts more goofy or serious on his songs and why? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Kodak Black. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

I was 'cross town zootin' with my dude Pookaduke

Yeah, n****, train different color like fruit loop

Favorite girl calls and she stay in Michigan

Drunk a lotta coffee and I gotta s*** again

N****s know they ain't seein' Yak 'cause they never did

Yeah, n****, MAC can't suppress like the evidence

Read More: Travis Kelce And Brother Jason Address Kansas City Chiefs Parada Shooting