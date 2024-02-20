Travis Kelce And Brother Jason Address Kansas City Chiefs Parada Shooting

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs were looking to celebrate their Super Bowl last Wednesday in Kansas City. They got to do this with their parade that goes across the city. At the end of the parade, the team had a speech on a stage and it was all supposed to be celebratory. However, things got out of hand when shots rang off. Numerous people were shot and one person was killed. Overall, it was truly a tragic event and it had many in the community reeling. Even now, people are looking for answers as to what happened.

Furthermore, some fans have been waiting for the team's stars to speak out on what went down. Travis Kelce is one of them. Well, on Monday, he and his brother released a clip from New Heights in which they discuss everything that went down. You can tell that Travis and Jason were pretty shaken up about the whole thing. However, Jason was impressed with the resiliency of the people in the city. "One of the things that's evident is how much Kansas City is coming together and rallying around the people that have been affected by this," he said.

Read More: Travis Kelce's "Red Flags" Scrutinized On "The View"

Travis Kelce Breaks His Silence

Furthermore, the two brothers noted that it would be good to donate to the victim's fund. Overall, that money will do a great deal for the families that have been affected. Travis also went on to thank the fans in Kansas City, noting that they will be back stronger than ever. "92%ers, we appreciate you. Kansas City and Chiefs Kingdom, we love you guys. We're with you guys and we'll see you guys soon," the tight end explained.

Hopefully, the people of Kansas City will be able to continue rallying over all of this. Let us know what you think of everything that has transpired, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite athletes.

Read More: Travis Kelce Will Play In 2024

[Via]