Quavo Labels Himself As "Himothy" On Latest Track

While the Migos are not really together anymore, Quavo and Offset and trying to carry the torch by going solo. Last year, both dropped their sophomore LPs with Quavo going first with his tribute to Takeoff, Rocket Power. Then, a month later, Offset would follow that offering up with SET IT OFF. Both did well amongst the fans and now Quavo is looking to have another solid year in 2024 with "Himothy."

While he was taken off Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's "FUK SUMN" to the fans dismay, he did still land on VULTURES 1 with "PAPERWORK." After that Quavo and Travis Scott were getting the fans amped after they teased a new collaboration together at a Super Bowl bonanza. Hopefully, this is a sign of Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho's sequel. In the meantime, Quavo is here with a new solo release "Himothy."

Listen To "Himothy" By Quavo

"Himothy" is a popular term with the Generation Alpha kids. It describes the feeling you get when you know your talented. That is how Quavo is feeling when it comes to how successful he is in the rap game. He does bring a lot of energy to the track. However, there is a message in the lyrics to take note of. It appears that he presumably wants the media and others in general, to drop anything surrounding Takeoff. Unfortunately for Quavo, that might not ever happen, especially with social media. But for what it is worth, HNHH continues to send our best wishes to the Migos and their closest family and friends.

Quotable Lyrics:

F*** n**** always sayin' we together, want to be apart of the flex (S***)

Y'all n****s outside tellin' on somethin', makin' citizens arrest (Woo)

I told the gang "We gon' eat forever", I'll never let 'em starve to death (Forevеr)

Quavo, how you manifest?, 'cause I'm him in the flеsh (Him)

In the same breath, I can show 'em how to scam American Express (Swipe)

I'm tired of you talkin' 'bout him (I'm tired), please, let my nephew rest (Please)

