Offset Laughs Off Calling Soheem Perry A "Hoe" After DMs Get Leaked

Offset is certainly one of the biggest artists when it comes to mainstream rap. Overall, he was in Migos and has carved out a successful solo career for himself. The last year has been pretty successful for him as he was able to release his album Set It Off. Moreover, he was on a 24-hour stream with Kai Cenat which turned out to be a perfect start to his rollout. Although he has gone through some stuff with Cardi B, it seems like they are back together and are supportive of each other's endeavors.

Unfortunately, Offset is now facing just a bit of controversy thanks to some DMs that were exposed between him and artist Soheem Perry. This all began when Perry made a comment on Instagram, saying "Offset not big enough to headline a tour by himself. I said what I said." This subsequently prompted Offset to DM Perry, where he simply called him a "hoe." Perry told the rapper to "unpack that," although the Migos alum said that Perry was being a hater, and that was that. From there, Perry leaked the DMs and they were reposted by accounts like The Neighborhood Talk.

Offset saw the post on The Neighborhood Talk and chose to respond. If you click on the post, you will see a plethora of laughing emojis. Clearly, the artist does not believe this is all that serious. After all, Perry did start it. Furthermore, the comments on The Neighborhood Talk were overwhelmingly on Offset's side here. With Perry instigating everything, some fans felt like it was unrealistic for the artist to not expect a hostile response. After all, the comment that Perry made was fairly insulting.

