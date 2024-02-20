Offset Teases Cardi B’s New Music, Tells Her To “Drop The Album”

Offset teased new music from Cardi B on social media, on Monday, and remarked that her upcoming album "goes crazy." While he muted the video of him listening to the project, he can be seen bobbing his head up and down in the studio while it plays. "Stop being scary and drop the album s**t goes crazy," he captioned the clip with several fire emojis.

Cardi has been teasing her highly-anticipated sophomore album for years. It'll be her first full-length effort since her critically acclaimed debut, Invasion of Privacy, back in 2018. That project notched her a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album.

Offset & Cardi B Attend Paris Fashion Week

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 05: Cardi B and Offset attends the Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 05, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

As for why the album is taking so long, Cardi explained on social media in 2022 that she was suffering from anxiety due to the separation its promotion will lead to her having from her kids. "I do have anxiety," Cardi said at the time. "I've been having a lot of anxiety ’cause I know right after I drop my album I have to go on tour. And I have bad separation anxiety from my kids. When it comes to the music, I just be feeling like I don't be liking anything. I feel like I got so many songs, I just don't like nothing. Like nothing is good enough. I got so much f**king money saved up, I be like, 'Yeah, whatever the f**k.”

Offset Teases Cardi B's New Music

Offset encourages Cardi B to "stop being scary" and drop her new album while previewing the project on Instagram Live.pic.twitter.com/CHUXSfsB7o — XXL Magazine (@XXL) February 20, 2024

Regardless, Cardi confirmed last year that the project will officially be dropping in 2024. Be on the lookout for further updates on Offset and Cardi B on HotNewHipHop.

