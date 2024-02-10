Quavo Was Removed From Kanye West's "Fuk Sumn" And Fans Aren't Happy

Reports have emerged indicating that Quavo had a verse removed from "Fuk Sumn" on Vultures 1 and fans are not happy. "Quavo verse >Travis verse aside. Ty has NO aura. The aura coming off of quavo is insane next to weak a-- retwist needing a-- Ty," one fan wrote. "I haven’t seen the TL defend quavo like this lol. Seems like Kanye really messed up with removing him on 'FUCK SUM'," added another. "Kanye robbed quavo by taking him off fuk sumn. I don’t give a single f-ck about carti, travis or even kanye’s verse on here, quavo was carrying the song bro 😞 SHYYYYT," a third noted.

Quavo still appears on the album, featuring on the track "Paperwork". However, people really wanted to hear him on "Fuk Sumn", which instead features Playboi Carti and Travis Scott. How do you feel about "Fuk Sumn"? Let us know in the comments.

Vultures 1, the first album in a trilogy of releases from Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign, is finally out. Along with it comes a whole host of features across the 16 tracks, with more expected across the upcoming releases. The first feature of Vultures 1 is India Love on "Keys To My Life". Two songs later, Kanye is joined by his daughter North West for "Talking/Once Again". That is followed by an appearance from Freddie Gibbs on "Back To Me". Tracks 7 and 8 are another pair of back-to-back features, with Nipsey Hussle & YG appearing on "Do It" and Quavo featuring on "Paperwork". The final four features can be found between tracks 10 and 13. There are two appearances by Playboi Carti - "Fuk Sum" (also featuring Travis Scott) and "Carnival" (also featuring Rich The Kid). Meanwhile, Chris Brown adds his vocals to "Beg Forgiveness". Finally, there is the album's namesake, which features Lil Durk & Bump J.

Meanwhile, the album also features a whole host of producers. with Genius listing 40 in total. Big names include JPEGMAFIA, London On Da Track, Timbaland, and Wheezy. Another veteran presence is Ambezza, a multi-platinum producer who produced "Life Is Good" from Future & Drake. There are also 51 writers on Vultures 1.

Reactions To Quavo's Removal From "Fuk Sumn"

