Sematary Returns To His Distorted Trap Realm On New Single "Headlights": Stream

Sematary is back with another single ahead of his forthcoming project, and it looks like it's going to be a really special one for the California native. Moreover, his last release "Wendigo" took his heavily distorted vocals, metal and industrial inspirations, and blown-out production and took them into a more explicitly rock-oriented realm and rhythm as opposed to his Chicago drill and trap worship on offerings like King Of The Graveyard. It was a different style for the Haunted Mound leader, who will soon tour the U.S., the U.K., and Europe with his collective (dates/tickets here). Despite this shift, he still came through with one of the best songs of the year so far for the underground and beyond.

Furthermore, given his collaboration with a big inspiration in Chief Keef for "F**k The World," it seems like Sematary wanted to bring things back to this style after "Wendigo." This new single and music video, "Headlights," kicks off with distorted drums, crisply compressed snares and embellishments, a nasty synth, and his trademark distorted vocals. Throughout the track's four-minute length, it adds in more shrill synthesizers, more monstrous bass, walls of crunchy electric guitar, and some catchy, albeit despondent refrains and flows. In fact, it's really impressive how many details are able to go in and out of the production while still maintaining its identity and level of noise. It's a really progressive and surprisingly methodical cut, and at the center of all the chaos is the 23-year-old grave man.

Sematary's "Headlights": Watch The Music Video

Meanwhile, this just adds to all the hype around Sematary's next move right now, as 2024 looks to be Haunted Mound's biggest yet. Although his distorted vocal treatment is not unique to him, you can see how it's inspiring artists to adopt this for their own creations, such as various moments on Yeat's new album 2093. It's finally time for the "Come With Me To Hell" creative to get his flowers, and we can't wait to see what's next. If you haven't heard "Headlights" yet, check out the music video above, find it on your preferred streaming service, and peep some standout bars below. As always, check back in with HNHH for the latest amazing music drops around the clock.

