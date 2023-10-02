Sematary Returns With New EP “King Of The Graveyard”

Sematary is back just in time for October with a new EP, King Of The Graveyard. He kicked things off right with the EP's lead single last week, giving fans a taste of what was to come. The single is joined by a haunting accompanying music video which takes place in, you guessed it, a graveyard.

The 22-year-old performer is seen dancing along to the unapologetically spooky track, fittingly adorned with a crown while he waves around a weapon. Heavy production meets distorted vocals and ghoulish ad-libs, making the track the perfect addition to Halloween playlists everywhere. The new EP follows Sematary's collab with Blp Kosher which he dropped off in June, "Huntin Wabbits." It also follows his January release, Butcher House. The 12-track project saw features from Buckshot, Hackle, Turnabout and more.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion’s Pumpkin Head Halloween Photos Spook Instagram For Another Year

Sematary Gets Spooky With New EP

He also tapped Turnabout for his new King Of The Graveyard EP, teaming up with the 19-year-old producer for "3AM Gang." Sematary stays true to his roots with this latest project, combining menacing lyrics with gothic themes and reminding listeners that he's a true "grave man."

Sematary chatted with Complex at Summer Smash back in June, revealing that the highlight of his year so far has been landing a Chief Keef feature. "I got a Sosa feature on my song," he told the outlet. "With Zac FTP for the FTP album. It's called 'F*ck The World.' I got Chief Keef on my sh*t, so no one can ever say sh*t about me now. Like he made all of this, there ain't no any of this without him. I can't even put it into words." What do you think of King Of The Graveyard? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Sematary.

King Of The Graveyard Tracklist:

1. King Of The Graveyard

2. 3AM Gang feat. Turnabout

3. House Of The Dead

4. Cutter In The Club

5. I Don't Care About Sleep Anymore

Read More: Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Considering Doing Halloween As Barbie And Ken At Heidi Klum’s Party

[Via]